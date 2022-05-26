Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Here comes the sun...

Friday Skycast
Friday Skycast
By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure building into the Central Plains will mean lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures to end the work week...

Breezy, warmer and more humid conditions will develop as we head into-and-through the upcoming holiday weekend. High temperatures will “average out” in the 80s and 90s...and south winds will gust over 30 mph at times. There will be thunderstorm chances along the way as a frontal boundary approaches the region...then stalls out across western Nebraska. The thunderstorm threat will need to be monitored...as some severe weather will be possible at times...but we still expect much of the weekend will be precipitation-free. If you are traveling...camping...or just headed to the lake or pool...please make sure you have a way to get weather information...and check in with the 10-11 Weather Team several times from Friday-through-Monday for the latest forecast details.

Friday 8pm Skycast
Friday 8pm Skycast
Saturday 8pm Skycast
Saturday 8pm Skycast
Sunday 8pm Skycast
Sunday 8pm Skycast
Monday 8pm Skycast
Monday 8pm Skycast

Areas of fog possible by Friday morning as lows drop into the 40s and lower 50s.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows

Highs on Friday will head back into the 80s and lower 90s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday

Highs on Saturday reach the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday

Highs on Sunday in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday

Highs on Memorial Day Monday will range from the 60s in the far west...all the way to the lower 90s in the southeast.

Highs On Monday
Highs On Monday

The latest 7-Day Outlook goes heavy on the warming temperatures...includes thunderstorm chances from Saturday-through-Wednesday...and eventually drops our temperatures back down into the 70s for daytime highs.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook

