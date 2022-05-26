Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Stories have emerged about the lives of the 19 children and their two teachers who were killed at a school on Tuesday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has died of a heart attack, two days after the massacre, according to family and multiple reports.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said in a GoFundMe that they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

A gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the nation since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary for 23 years, the Dallas Morning News stated. The couple leave behind four children.

The GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The family of Mario Herrera said they are satisfied with the sentence Felipe Vazquez received.
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence
LPD File Photo
Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field
Paul Sheldon
LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Latest News

Hunters Devin Cockrell (left) and Drik Carr (right) expressed concern over a local game...
Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
FILE - Alan White performs at Rose Bar on April 8, 2017, in New York. White, the longtime...
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorsed Republican candidate for Congress, Mike Flood.
Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorses Mike Flood
Lincoln Airport plans to add daily flight to Houston