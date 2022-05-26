Kahoa Elementary School hosts senior walk on last day of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One LPS elementary school celebrated the last day of school Wednesday in a unique way. They honored the fifth graders moving on to middle school and a certain group of high school seniors.

Cheers and clapping filled the halls of Kahoa Elementary. It’s not to celebrate their last day of school, but for the senior walk.

Graduating high school seniors who went to Kahoa all those years ago walked hand-in-hand with kindergartners while students and teachers cheered them on. For the seniors, only one word describes this celebration: nostalgic. This tradition has been going on for years.

“We want to honor the kids that have came from Kahoa and also show our kids a real tangible example of staying in school and the accomplishments they can also make,” Terri Nelson, Principal of Kahoa Elementary said.

For some, it could become a family tradition.

“It was really cool and my brother goes here, so it was nice seeing him and all his friends,” Sean Dart said.

Around 30 high school seniors were celebrated. They said they remember these halls, but remember them a little differently.

“Obviously it feels a lot smaller than when we went here,” Gavin Wilbur, Lincoln Northeast senior said.

“I feel a lot taller now, and the building is a lot shorter than what I remember,” Beyna Taylor, Lincoln Northeast senior said.

“I think it’s really cool,” Harlee Damme, Lincoln Northeast senior said. “I think all the elementary and middle schools should do it.”

Fifth grade students, teachers and Kahoa Principal Terri Nelson who’s retiring this year also walked the halls. It’s usually done outside on the track, but due to the rainy weather Wednesday it was held inside.

