Lincoln Airport plans to add daily flight to Houston

(Lincoln Airport starts to regain passengers)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is adding a flight to and from Houston beginning in September.

Rachel Barth, Director of Communications for the Lincoln Airport, said the Airport Authority approved the contract with United Airlines Thursday morning. The Lincoln Airport will offer one flight a day to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. It will be the first flight in and last flight out.

However, you can’t book the flights yet. Barth said United Airlines still needs to approve the agreement, which is expected to happen next week.

Barth said the contract will be paid with federal grant money.

United is the only airline serving Lincoln right now, with flights to and from Denver and Chicago. Delta stopped its services at the Lincoln Airport earlier this year.

