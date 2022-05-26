Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorses Mike Flood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 644, announced its endorsement of Republican candidate for Congress, Mike Flood.

“Mike Flood cares deeply about the safety and wellbeing of the first responders who serve our communities,” said LFFA President Adam Schrunk. “Our members know Mike has their backs, and he’ll do a great job representing our district in Congress.”

After the announcement, Flood returned the thanks.

“I’m grateful for the brave service of our firefighters and EMTs, and it’s an honor to have the endorsement of the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association,” Flood said. “In Congress, I’ll work to ensure we always stand behind those who keep our communities safe and provide them the resources they need to get the job done.”

Though she did not receive the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorsement, Democratic candidate Patty Pansing Brooks said she will still be their champion in Congress.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of a wide array of unions representing working people across our great state,” Pansing Brooks said. “While I am disappointed that the Nebraska Firefighters went a different route with their endorsement, I will be their champion in Congress, just as I have in the Nebraska Legislature. I am gratified to have the support and advice of many individual firefighters throughout our district.”

