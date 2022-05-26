Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 17-year-old was shot at Seacrest Field Wednesday evening.

LPD said the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of people at Seacrest Field, south of 70th and A Streets, around 7:30 p.m. Police said the two groups had a social media feud prior to the meetup. Police said a boy wearing a mask over his face got out of the vehicle with a handgun and shot towards the vehicle the victim was in, striking both the vehicle and the victim.

Police said the bullet grazed the victim on the left side of his head. He was taken to the hospital by a friend. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said a 15- year-old boy was developed as a suspect and was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Due to the involvement of firearms, the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team was utilized. The 15-year-old was lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for Second Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.