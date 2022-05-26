LPS to host Fast Track Hiring Day for bus drivers and paras

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Public Schools will host a Fast Track Hiring Day for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver or transportation para. Interested candidates can come to Culler Middle School gym anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 1, to fill out an application and be interviewed. Qualified candidates will be offered a job on the spot, pending the successful completion of background and reference checks.

Candidates will need to bring a valid driver’s license, their Social Security card and have a valid email address. They should also have on hand their work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and their former supervisors’ names and email addresses. Each candidate will also need to provide at least three references and their email information so a survey can be sent.

LPS is hiring full- and part-time bus drivers and transportation para positions. Regular routes are available, as well as substitute positions. Route hours are typically 6:30-9:30 a.m. and/or 2:30-4:30 p.m., with the potential for working mid-day. For those considering applying for school bus driving positions, LPS provides all necessary training to obtain a CDL license and school bus permit. There are opportunities to earn up to $1,500 as a hiring bonus.

Anyone interested can learn more by visiting this website: lps.org/fasthire.

