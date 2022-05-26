Advertisement

LPS to host Fast Track Hiring Day for bus drivers and paras

LPS is hiring full and part time bus drivers and transportation para positions. Regular routes...
LPS is hiring full and part time bus drivers and transportation para positions. Regular routes are available, as well as substitute positions.(MGN)
By Grace McDonald
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Public Schools will host a Fast Track Hiring Day for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver or transportation para. Interested candidates can come to Culler Middle School gym anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 1, to fill out an application and be interviewed. Qualified candidates will be offered a job on the spot, pending the successful completion of background and reference checks.

Candidates will need to bring a valid driver’s license, their Social Security card and have a valid email address. They should also have on hand their work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and their former supervisors’ names and email addresses. Each candidate will also need to provide at least three references and their email information so a survey can be sent.

LPS is hiring full- and part-time bus drivers and transportation para positions. Regular routes are available, as well as substitute positions. Route hours are typically 6:30-9:30 a.m. and/or 2:30-4:30 p.m., with the potential for working mid-day. For those considering applying for school bus driving positions, LPS provides all necessary training to obtain a CDL license and school bus permit. There are opportunities to earn up to $1,500 as a hiring bonus.

Anyone interested can learn more by visiting this website: lps.org/fasthire.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The family of Mario Herrera said they are satisfied with the sentence Felipe Vazquez received.
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence
LPD File Photo
Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field
Paul Sheldon
LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Latest News

The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorsed Republican candidate for Congress, Mike Flood.
Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorses Mike Flood
Lincoln Airport plans to add daily flight to Houston
Students of Benson High School in Omaha, Neb., staged a walkout at noon Thursday to protest gun...
Dozens of Omaha students walk out of Benson High School to protest gun violence
Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh Ticket Giveaway