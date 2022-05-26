Morning showers, then decreasing clouds Thursday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Upper level low pressure over Missouri Thursday will continue to bring clouds and a few showers in eastern Nebraska Thursday morning. As the low moves eastward, we should see some afternoon sunshine. Friday looks to be sunny and warmer with hot temperatures possible over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Cloudy skies in Lincoln this morning with scattered showers and drizzle. Decreasing clouds Thursday afternoon and not as cool. Highs in the upper 60s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures expected Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cool Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 40s in Lincoln. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Below average temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday with the afternoon temperature climbing to around 80 degrees Friday afternoon. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph late in the day.

Sunshine and much warmer Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Warm and breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and a gusty south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm and breezy Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Hot and more humid on Sunday and Monday. High both days will be around 90 degrees and it will be breezy. Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. Another small chance for a thunderstorm on Memorial Day. Cooler temperatures by mid week.

More humid conditions expected over the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Hotter temperatures for the Memorial Day Weekend. (1011 Weather)

