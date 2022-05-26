Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license, pet rescue volunteers concerned with practices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska dog breeder gets a chance to answer critics and state inspection violations but a hearing on her license came to a quick and surprising end.

No court orders are on file to remove dogs from Flying High Aussies so concerned volunteers from a Nebraska animal rescue have been buying them, eight so far.

“They’re all adopted out and found forever homes. So, they all seem to be doing well and happy,” said Rae Tuff, Grants Wishes Rescue.

The animal rescue volunteers took photos April 4th around the breeder’s messy farmstead that showed food available though not in a dish. Dogs are seen living free to find what shelter they can. One picture shows a gas can and booze bottle on a tabletop another dog lies near broken glass on the ground.

“It’s not easy to find homes for 30 or 40 dogs we have no idea how many are out there,” said Kathy Robertson.

The last state AG dept. inspection on March 14th counted 13 dogs and 19 puppies without adequate clean water. The report states the breeder, Megan Mahlin, is out of compliance with a veterinary care plan and the report’s bottom line says unacceptable.

“Infraction after infraction after infarction, and out of compliance with the same items, and the department of AG has allowed this to go on,” said Robertson.

The inspection reports were taken in evidence and the two dog buyers who documented conditions wanted to testify. But Mahlin didn’t show which waived her right to a hearing. So, they’re left with questions for state AG officials.

“What are the options that the department has at this point with Megan?” said Robertson. “We will discuss this with Megan,” AG official Brent Davis responds.

“That’s not public record?” said Robertson. Davis answers, “no.”

The dog buyers contacted the breeder.

So she didn’t show up because she didn’t know she had to be at the hearing. She claimed that she could do it via phone.

But the breeder had been sent official notice of the in-person hearing.

“If she really wanted to straighten things out, she should have been here,” said Robertson.

In response, the breeder texts mind your own business until you have real news to report. The rescue volunteers say she’s unrealistic in her care of the dogs and they want the state to take action.

An AG department email says that evidence from inspections will be used by a hearing officer to make a recommendation about the breeder’s license. That will be sent to the state AG director who issues an order within 30 days.

In the meantime, inspectors will frequently monitor Flying High Aussies.

