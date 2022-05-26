Advertisement

Omaha mayor says ‘I do’

Mayor Jean Stothert & Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke
Mayor Jean Stothert & Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha mayor’s office shared a personal announcement Thursday morning.

Mayor Jean Stothert married Dr. J. Kevin O’Rourke in a private ceremony Wednesday.

The statement said the two met 45 years ago in St. Louis when he was in medical school at St. Louis University and Stothert was a critical care nurse at St. Louis University Hospital.

Dr. O’Rourke is an anesthesiologist and completed his training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

Mayor Stothert said the two remained friends as they both continued their own lives with families and careers. The mayor tragically lost her husband Dr. Joe Stothert in March 2021. She said Dr. O’Rourke has been a great source of strength for her, especially over the last year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The family of Mario Herrera said they are satisfied with the sentence Felipe Vazquez received.
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence
Paul Sheldon
LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh Ticket Giveaway
About 30 Union Pacific rail cars with coal derailed two miles southeast of Gothenburg around...
Union Pacific routing cleanup crews to Gothenburg for coal train derailment
LPD File Photo
Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field
Over its 10 year history, the day has raised more than $41 million for local non profits.
479 non-profits participating in Give to Lincoln Day