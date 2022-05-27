11th annual Give to Lincoln Day breaks records

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day on May 26 raised a record-breaking $8,006,074, almost $80,000 over the previous record set last year. The funds are designated to help support 479 local nonprofits that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County.

All participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund based upon the organization’s percentage of the total dollars raised.

“This year’s Give to Lincoln Day was an awesome expression and celebration of generosity for this community,” said Alec Gorynski, LCF president. “To surpass last year’s record-breaking event is tremendous and we could not be more grateful for everyone who came together to make this such a special day!”

Nearly 28,000 donations were received for the 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day. The event has raised nearly $50 million for local nonprofits in its 11-year history.

“Our local nonprofits enhance our lives and lift our spirts,” said Gorynski. “Today’s results are a collective ‘thank you’ for the incredible work that they do.”

For more information and to see gifts received for each nonprofit, visit www.GiveToLincoln.com.

Match Sponsors include: West Gate Bank (Presenting Sponsor), ABC Electric, Assurity Life Insurance Company, Bill and Marilyn Cintani, Cornhusker Bank, Davis Design, The family of Alfred A. Duteau, Bob and Jan FitzSimmons, HBE Becker Meyer Love LLP, KidGlov, Mail Management Services, Inc., William J. Mueller & Kim M. Robak, Olsson, Pepsi Cola of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank, Runza National, Joe W. and Ruth K. Seacrest Fund, Tom and Lisa Smith, Talent Plus Inc., Mark H. Tallman, Bill and Mae Whitmer Family Fund and WRK Family Foundation.

