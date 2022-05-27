Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and we have a few events you can check out in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Zipline’s Final Friday: Dirty Talker+ Powerful Science

You don’t want to miss Zipline’s Final Friday in May. They are pumped to have Dirty Talker and Powerful Science take their Suite 5 Stage at 7pm. If you are hungry, come early and get some food from Porkccentric. They will be serving up food starting at 6pm.

Friday 6 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Capitol View Winery Presents Johnny Cash & Friends Tribute

Once again, Dustin West will be joined by the ultra-talented Colin Duckworth on lead guitar as they perform their tribute to Johnny Cash and his good friends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Pavlo In Concert

Buckle up for a major musical extravaganza! Internationally renowned, award­ winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, Pavlo has become famous for bringing every audience to its feet. One of the most influential and respected guitarists of our time, Pavlo and his band will take you on a Mediterranean escape. OPA!

Saturday 8 p.m.; $35

More info: HERE

Abendmusik’s 50th Anniversary Gala

This choral/orchestral spectacular will feature Abendmusik’s founder Jack Levick and artistic director Tom Trenney leading the Abendmusik Chorus and alumni in an unforgettable program culminating Abendmusik’s first five decades of music that inspires. Come early because the Carillon prelude in the courtyard begins at 3:15 p.m.

Sunday 4 p.m.; Free, donations accepted

More info: HERE

Memorial Weekend Cruise

Come have some fun and cruise around Branched Oak Lake. This cruise is not limited to any group of vehicles. You can cruise in what you bring. Hotrods, muscle cars, classic cars, new cars, motorcycles, trucks, Jeeps, etc. Remember, there is no fee to join the cruise, however you will need to have a park permit. Come meet new friends that enjoy cruising like you!

Sunday 4-7 p.m.; Free, park permit required

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.