Holiday Weekend Forecast: Breezy...hot and humid...with possible ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The unofficial start of summer...otherwise known as Memorial Day Weekend has arrived...and will indeed feel summer-like

Breezy, hot and humid conditions are on tap for all three of your holiday weekend days...with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s-to-mid 90s...and southerly winds gusting over 35 mph at times.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Thunderstorm chances are a bit more difficult to pin down...but with the increase in temperature and a significant amount of atmospheric moisture...some severe weather is likely to develop at times as disturbances slide across our region later Saturday....Saturday night and into Sunday morning...as well as later in the day on Sunday and into Sunday night. Some strong-to-severe ‘storms look possible on Memorial Day Monday as well. With that being said...we will also see plenty of “dry” time over the weekend...so please make sure you and your family have a dependable way to get weather information this weekend...especially if you have plans to be outdoors at area lakes...community swimming pools...or the golf courses. If possible...check in with the 10-11 Weather Team for weather broadcasts over the coming days or follow us on social media by downloading the 10-11now Weather App...enjoy your weekend...and please be safe.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (KOLN)

Looking a little further down the road...our latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the heat and humidity of the holiday weekend...includes several thunderstorm “chances”..and then brings in a pretty significant cool down for the first few days of June.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

