Lincoln Public Schools 2022 Graduations underway this weekend

(Source: Pexels)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools 2022 student are graduating at Pinnacle Bank Arena, from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29. Individuals can watch the ceremonies virtually on the LPS livestreams:

Families will be able to download the video for free 24 hours after the ceremony from the LPS website.

The graduations include:

Friday, May 27

  • East High School Graduation, 6pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, May 28

  • Lincoln High School Graduation, 8:30am at Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Southeast High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Northeast High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, May 29

  • Southwest High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • North Star High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

