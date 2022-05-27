Lincoln Public Schools 2022 Graduations underway this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools 2022 student are graduating at Pinnacle Bank Arena, from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29. Individuals can watch the ceremonies virtually on the LPS livestreams:

LPS Website

LNK TV Education Channel (Spectrum channel 1303, Allo channel 23, Kinetic channel 1080, or LNKTV in the AppleTV and Roku app store)

Families will be able to download the video for free 24 hours after the ceremony from the LPS website.

The graduations include:

Friday, May 27

East High School Graduation, 6pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, May 28

Lincoln High School Graduation, 8:30am at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Southeast High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Northeast High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, May 29

Southwest High School Graduation, noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Star High School Graduation, 3:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena

