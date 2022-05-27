Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol to crack down on impaired driving, seatbelt violations during holiday weekend

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is continuing its “Click it or Ticket” initiative into the Memorial Day Weekend.

According to NSP, the annual, nationwide “Click it or Ticket” campaign continues until Sunday, June 5. The campaign sees law enforcement crack down on drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

NSP is also working to combat impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

Troopers in Troop D will be doing saturation patrols to combat impaired driving. The increased effort is funded partially through a $10,030 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
WOWT Omaha mayor remarries
Omaha mayor says ‘I do’

Latest News

Benson
Omaha Benson High School participates in walkout to honor Texas shooting victims
airport
LNK airport adds daily flights to & from Houston
Omaha, NE May 27, 2022
World’s largest American flag hot air balloon in Omaha
As of May 27, the average price of for a gallon of gas is just below $4.20 in the state of...
AAA projecting 39.2 million travelers of Memorial Day travel weekend despite soaring gas prices