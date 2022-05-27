Advertisement

Scammers target St. Mary’s Cathedral parish

Scammers are asking for money pretending to be a parish priest.
Scammers are asking for money pretending to be a parish priest.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another online and phone scam is circulating through Central Nebraska. The latest one is targeting church congregation members.

According to a Facebook post from St. Mary’s Cathedral parish in Grand Island, scammers are pretending to be parish priests. This week they posed as Father Jorge Canela.

The scammers will email or text parishioners and start by asking “How are you?” Then they ask for assistance. The post indicates that the Nebraska Attorney General’s office believes scammers are using information from church websites or online bulletins.

To avoid being a victim:

  • Avoid opening email from sources you don’t know
  • Beware of the source asks for money via gift cards
  • Report suspicious texts to your cell phone carrier’s spam text reporting number.

