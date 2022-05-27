Scammers target St. Mary’s Cathedral parish

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another online and phone scam is circulating through Central Nebraska. The latest one is targeting church congregation members.

According to a Facebook post from St. Mary’s Cathedral parish in Grand Island, scammers are pretending to be parish priests. This week they posed as Father Jorge Canela.

The scammers will email or text parishioners and start by asking “How are you?” Then they ask for assistance. The post indicates that the Nebraska Attorney General’s office believes scammers are using information from church websites or online bulletins.

To avoid being a victim:

Avoid opening email from sources you don’t know

Beware of the source asks for money via gift cards

Report suspicious texts to your cell phone carrier’s spam text reporting number.

