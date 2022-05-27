Warmer Today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several cool below average days, warmer above average temperatures return today and continue through the holiday weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times this weekend and early next week. Some storms could be severe this weekend and Memorial Day.

Fog will be possible in Eastern Nebraska this morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny to sunny today. Warmer and a bit breezy this afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Winds should be south at 8 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. An upper level disturbance will move through the area late this afternoon and tonight. This will increase our cloud cover and bring a slight chance of isolated showers.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and breezy. High temperatures should be in the mid 80s to mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Another upper level disturbance will move through the area late in the afternoon and evening. There is a better chance (20 to 40%) of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain will be in Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

A surface low, cold front and upper level disturbance will move into the region Sunday. It will be very warm and breezy with high temperatures mainly in the 80s and 90s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. The cold front will likely stall in the area and hang around the area for Memorial Day. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms could be severe. Cooler temperatures return for Tuesday and the middle of next week. There is a chance for more rain Tuesday and Wednesday. With severe weather possible this holiday weekend, stay tuned to the latest forecast. Also have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information.

