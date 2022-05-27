Advertisement

World’s largest American flag hot air balloon in Omaha

Omaha, NE May 27, 2022
Omaha, NE May 27, 2022
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What is described as the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon lifted off above Omaha Friday morning. It will be part of a larger event Friday evening.

Friday morning’s liftoff was near an entrance at Lake Zorinsky. The balloon named America One has a 124,000 cubic feet capacity. It is 78 feet long, 53 feet tall, and nearly 33 feet deep.

America One is scheduled to appear at a balloon glow at Baxter Arena Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Baxter Arena which is at 67th and Center. The event was originally scheduled for Memorial Park in Omaha but it was moved due to this week’s heavy rainfall.

Six other hot air balloons from Nebraska and Iowa will be part of the balloon glow. The event is part of several Memorial Day holiday weekend events involving Patriotic Productions.

The organization is also planning a Patriotic Parade in the Old Market at 10 a.m. Saturday to honor Gold Star Families and Veterans. Free food will be provided following the parade and it will include a free concert at 12th and Jones.

