Car crashes into south Lincoln café

A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on...
A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit their gas instead of brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.

An employee said that the café is still open to customers, but requested that customers refrain from parking near the crash.

