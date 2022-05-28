Advertisement

Cheyenne Police involved in shooting with Scottsbluff homicide suspect

Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
CHEYENNE, Wy. (KNEP) — Members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with a Scottsbluff homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th Street on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 24 the Cheyenne Police Department received a report that Saunders was in Cheyenne. Further investigation revealed Saunders was located at a residence near the 2500 block of East 11th Street. The CPD’s joint SWAT team was notified and responded to the area to conduct surveillance.

A warrant was issued for officers to enter the residence. While on scene, the SWAT team attempted to communicate with Saunders, asking him to exit the residence, but he refused. Officers deployed gas in an attempt to safely lure Saunders out of the home, but he pulled a firearm and officers fired on Saunders killing him.

No further injuries were reported. Saunders was wanted out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska for multiple homicide related charges. He had a history of violence and was considered armed and dangerous.

The scene is still active and has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

