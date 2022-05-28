Effort to save The Pershing Mural extended to June 1st

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fundraising efforts to save a 7-decade-old mural in the Capital City has been expanded, but the organizers still need help to reach their goal of $1 million.

The Pershing Mural is located about the Pershing Building on Centennial Mall. It’s comprised of more than 700,000 square inch tiles. During Give to Lincoln Day, 153 donors gave almost $82,000 to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation to save the mural. They only need $250,000 to reach their goal.

The effort started three months ago and the deadline was May 20, but the city extended it to June 1.

“How we travel to different countries to appreciate their art and architecture when we have so much in our country to be proud of and to work on preserving what we have. It’s so important,” said Liz Shea-McCoy, Chair for Effort to Save Pershing Mural.

If the goal is met, the plan is to remove, clean and restore the mural and possibly move it to the Lancaster Events Center to be on display.

Tax Deductible Donations to Restore the Pershing Mural may be made online at https://www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing contributions to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (128 North 13th Street, Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508), noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the ‘Memo’ line of the check.

