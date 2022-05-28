Sunday Forecast: Hot and muggy with thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue for the second half of the weekend. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). Cooler temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, muggy and breezy. Highs temperatures will be mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. A surface low, cold front and upper level disturbance are going to move into the region. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes with any severe storms that develop. (KOLN)

Monday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. The cold front that moved in Sunday will likely still be in the area for Memorial Day (Monday). There is going to be a wide range of high temperatures. Those locations behind the front for the majority of the day should have high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Those locations ahead of the front will have high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Winds ahead of the front look to be south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds behind the front will be from the northwest. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible, especially along and ahead of the front in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop. Be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get the latest severe weather information.

Memorial Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop. (KOLN)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There is a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms each day. At or below average temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday. Another rain chance arrives late Friday and continues into Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.