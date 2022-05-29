Hogue Wins Two More National Titles, NWU Finishes The Day With Five All-Americans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabella Hogue won two individual national championships and the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s and women’s track and field had five All-Americans on the final day of the NCAA Division III Championships in Geneva, Ohio. In total, the Prairie Wolves finished with six All-Americans at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Isabella Hogue won the women’s 100-meter dash and women’s 200-meter dash in a dominant fashion. Hogue turned in a time of 11.57 in the 100, which is the fourth-fastest time in the division on the all-conditions chart. In the 200, Hogue put down a blistering 23.56 for the second-fastest time in NCAA DIII meet history and third-best performance all-time in the division. The national titles are the second and third won by Hogue in 2022, during the indoor season in March, Hogue won the 200-meter dash title.

Garrett Lenners capped an impressive year with a fourth-place finish in the men’s 800-meter run. Lenners ran a time of 1:50.83 to secure the spot and earn his second career All-American award. During the indoor season, Lenners was an All-American in the race as well.

Kyle Dickinson picked up his third career All-American accolade. Dickinson was sixth in the men’s 400-meter dash to earn the award. In the race, Dickinson clocked a 47.75. A season ago, Dickinson was also an All-American in the outdoor event.

Additionally, Reagan Janzen earned her third career All-American award. Janzen placed eighth in the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.74. The All-American accolade in the 800-meter run is the first for Janzen in the event. Janzen has been an All-American on two relay teams and was the NCAA’s Elite 90 winner - the student-athlete with the highest GPA - for the 2022 indoor championships.

On Thursday, Avery Decker earned All-American honors in the women’s javelin. Decker saved the best throw for last in the javelin competition. On the final throw of the event, Decker launched a heave of 136′-00″. The performance was good enough to finish seventh. The All-American award is the first in Decker’s career and was the first won by a Prairie Wolf at the outdoor national championships.

In the team standings, the Nebraska Wesleyan women’s team finished tied for seventh with 23 points. The NWU men’s team finished in the top 30 with eight points. For complete results and team scores, click here

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.