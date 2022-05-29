Thunderstorms possible for Memorial Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible Monday. Some storms could be severe. Cooler temperatures return Tuesday and continue for much of next week.

A cold front that moved into the area Sunday, stalls Sunday night and will remain in the area much of Monday (Memorial Day) before exiting the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. There will also be an upper level low moving through the region Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible. Some storms could be severe, especially late in the afternoon and into the evening. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with any severe storms that develop. Be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Ahead of the front, high temperatures look to be around 80 to 90. It will be windy Monday with wind speeds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Ahead of the cold front, winds are going to be from the south. Behind the front, winds will be from the northwest.

Memorial Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Memorial Day. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop. (KOLN)

Tuesday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. There could be some lingering showers or thunderstorms early in the day in Southeast Nebraska. High temperatures should be mainly in the 60s and 70s, but some locations could make it into the 80s. The severe weather threat looks to be mainly to our southeast.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. There is a chance of rain as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. The second half of next week looks mild with rain chances returning late Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

