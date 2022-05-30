Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down portion of O Street

(WIS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of O Street has been closed as Lincoln Police investigate a deadly crash Monday morning.

In a tweet, LPD said O Street, between 48th and 56th Streets, would be shut down in both directions for the next few hours.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Few other details are known.

10/11 does have a crew at the scene to gather details.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

