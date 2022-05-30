Advertisement

Dozens gather at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day

Dozens of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom. Though it was windy, lots of people still came out to honor our fallen service men and women and participate in the traditions that help us to remember so future generations never forget.

The ceremony included throwing a wreath into a pond to remember those lost at sea, the playing of taps and a gun salute recognizing all branches of the military.

Major General Daryl Bohac gave the speech on Monday, and said it’s critical to remember everyone, especially the Nebraskans who have died for our freedoms in every war, From World War I, to Corporal Daegan Page, who died just last year in a bombing in Afghanistan.

“Even in today’s world we still have young Americans willing to raise their right hand and swear an oath to protect and defend our constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Bohac said. “Daegan Page was one of those, the marines who gave his life so Afghani people could escape and not face the tyranny of oppression. We need to remember that.”

Monday’s ceremony also included appearances from Legion Riders and Girl Scouts who folded the American Flag. Maj. General Bohac said during his speech that 83 Nebraskans from all services have died in the War on Terror which started after 9/11. He said it’s important to remember their sacrifice and enjoy the day with gratitude.

