Advertisement

Honoring America’s fallen on Memorial Day in Lincoln

There are three Memorial Day Ceremonies happening in Lincoln Monday to honor America's fallen war heroes.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The public is invited to three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln Monday, May 30. The events are organized by the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association with assistance from the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council. The ceremonies are as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m., Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3600 “O” St. – The ceremony will include wreath casting from the historic bridge and a parade beginning at the Historic Stables and Bridge; the Lincoln Fire and Rescue/Lincoln Police Department Color Honor Guard; and remarks by Greg Osborn and Bob Fitzsimmons.
  • 11:30 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. – The ceremony will include the American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW Color Guard, as well as remarks by Brendan Moore and Amber Griffin. Attendees may enter the cemetery at gates one or three.

Both morning ceremonies will also include guest speaker Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, the Adjutant General, Nebraska National Guard; the National Anthem by Whitley Ensz and Chanuncey Loutsch; an acknowledgement of veterans; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11; Taps by Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; and an invocation and benediction by Gary Fuller, with Gentle Shepherd and the Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps.

  • 8 p.m., Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive – The candlelit ceremony will include the reading of the names of Nebraska veterans who have died in the past year; posting of the colors by VFW posts 131, 3606, and 7722; invocation and benediction by Daniel K. Schroeder, Ph.D., Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; remarks by City Councilperson Sändra Washington and Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson; and musical selections by Catherine Bobst, Emily Chapman, Bryson Cole, Parker Averill, and Kevin Murray. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Auld Pavilion, located just west of the Garden.

Attendees are encouraged to bring seating to the events.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident...
UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on...
Car crashes into south Lincoln café

Latest News

Lincoln Gold Star Family remembers loved one on Memorial Day
Memorial Day in Lincoln
Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln
A Gold Star Family in Lincoln is sharing how every day is Memorial Day for them and that the...
Lincoln Gold Star Family shares importance of honoring sacrifices on Memorial Day
LFR says a cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire at 1503 Superior Street Sunday. The...
UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln