Lincoln Gold Star Family remembers loved one on Memorial Day

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Memorial Day we remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. 10/11 NOW spoke with a Gold Star Family who lost their loved one while serving.

Robert Yllescas was a Captain in the United States Army who was killed while serving in Afghanistan when an IED detonated near his combat outpost in December 2008.

His sister, Jennifer Yllescas, said she would always follow his lead and whatever he would do, she did.

“He was a born leader,” Yllescas said. “He would always play military when he was a kid, he would dress up for Halloween as military, so he had an avid love for the military and service.”

Gold Star Families are spouses, children, parents and siblings whose loved one died while serving our country.

“We’re a part of a Gold Star Family now and it’s not a family anybody really wants to belong to, but I’m glad it’s out there.”

For Jennifer and many other families Memorial Day is every day. “It took on a different meaning after 2008, it was like ‘oh wait a minute, this is actually for the soldiers who sacrificed everything,’” Yllescas said.

It’s a day to reflect and remember a son, brother, father and hero gone too soon.

“They signed up for something that they didn’t have to,” Yllescas said. “They signed up for whatever reason, but it was a sense of duty and they did give the ultimate sacrifice.”

