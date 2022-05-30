Advertisement

Mild Tuesday

Mild Tuesday
By Brandon Rector
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will not be as warm as the holiday weekend. Below average temperatures look to be with us the next three days. The weather pattern is going to be active with several chance for rain.

There is a slight chance of rain early Tuesday, otherwise it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as windy. High temperatures should be in low 70s to low 80s for much of the area. Winds will be north and northwest at 8 to 18 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

An upper level disturbance should move through the area Wednesday. This will lead to a mostly cloudy day and a chance of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s which is well below average for this time of the year.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Thursday might be the best day this week with high temperatures in the 70s. It will be mostly sunny and not too breezy either. Rain chances return for Friday, this weekend and early next week as upper level disturbances move through the region.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

