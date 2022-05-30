Severe thunderstorms possible Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will move into eastern Nebraska Monday afternoon and evening triggering scattered thunderstorms. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. Out ahead of the cold front, windy, warm and muggy conditions will continue. Cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday for eastern Nebraska.

Severe weather potential Monday indicates the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Large hail, damaging winds the primary threats. However, a few isolated tornadoes possible in eastern and northeastern Nebraska.

The greatest risk for severe weather on Monday will be in far northeaster Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Very windy conditions expected Monday in eastern Nebraska. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from Noon until 8 pm Monday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

Wind advisory from Noon until 8 PM. South-southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, windy and warm for the Lincoln area on Monday. Isolated t’storms will be possible this morning and early afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms could develop late this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Much cooler in northern and western Nebraska. Warm and windy in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday evening and possibly continuing into early Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 50s with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cooler temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny and cooler on Tuesday. The afternoon high will be around 80 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Cooler temperatures Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures on Wednesday with scattered showers and t’storms possible. Thursday and Friday should be relatively nice and mainly dry. Scattered t’storms return on Saturday.

Temperatures will be at or below average after Monday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.