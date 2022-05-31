Buddy Baumann named pitcher of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Buddy Baumann has been named the American Association Pitcher of the Week, the league has announced.

Baumann set Lincoln Saltdogs franchise history with his 15-strikeout performance against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a 5-2, come-from-behind win on Saturday night.

Baumann, 34, is in his first year with the Lincoln Saltdogs and is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA through three starts. The former-MLBer has tossed 16 IP and allowed just four runs on 13 hits with four walks and 26 strikeouts.

Baumann is pitching for the first time since 2019, when he went 4-8 with a 3.48 ERA across 17 appearances and 16 starts with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. Baumann, drafted by the Kansas City Royals out of Missouri State University in the 7th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, is 3-3 with a 5.58 ERA in 38 career MLB appearances.

He last pitched with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets in 2018, but Baumann went 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 23 appearances with the Padres in 2017.

This is already Lincoln’s second Pitcher of the Week award, after Kyle Kinman won it after the first weekend of the year.

The ‘Dogs open a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

