Cooler temperatures Tuesday

Not as warm and not as windy
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean cooler temperatures on Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will bring clouds. cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Nice weather expected for the end of the week.

Partly to mostly sunny and cool for Lincoln on Tuesday. Highs will be around 80 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool temperature for parts of northern Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures in southern Nebraska
Increasing clouds Tuesday night and cool with lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Below average temperatures Tuesday night.
Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday. Scattered showers and t’storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph.

Well below average temperatures on Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the weekend.

At or below average temperatures expected over the next 7 days.
