COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:

Case counts remain similar to the previous week – from 422 cases to 417 cases this past week ending May 28.

Data shows no significant changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There has been a decline from a seven-day average of 19 patients on May 23 to an average of 17 on May 30. Today, local hospitals are reporting 23 patients with 20 from Lancaster County.

Wastewater analysis shows an increase in virus particles.

The local positivity rate increased from 12.3% to 16.1% the week ending May 28.

One death from COVID-19 has been reported so far in May.

LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.

Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

