COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:

  • Case counts remain similar to the previous week – from 422 cases to 417 cases this past week ending May 28.
  • Data shows no significant changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There has been a decline from a seven-day average of 19 patients on May 23 to an average of 17 on May 30. Today, local hospitals are reporting 23 patients with 20 from Lancaster County.
  • Wastewater analysis shows an increase in virus particles.
  • The local positivity rate increased from 12.3% to 16.1% the week ending May 28.
  • One death from COVID-19 has been reported so far in May.

LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.

Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted.
  • Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov.
  • Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Find COVID-19 information and upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

