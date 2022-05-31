Early voting for special Congressional Election begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Tuesday that early voting for the June 28, 2022, Special Congressional Election has started. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early/absentee ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.

An early/absentee ballot request form is on the Election Commissioner’s web site at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election. Shively reminded voters interested in requesting an early/absentee ballot through the mail that those applications must be received in his office no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Another option for voters is to cast an early/absentee ballot in person at the Election Office. Voters who want to vote an early/absentee ballot in person may come directly to the Election Commissioner’s Office which is located at 601 North 46th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding early/absentee voting should contact the election office at (402) 441-7311.

