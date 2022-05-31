Capital Humane Society holds Fabulous Feline Adoption Promotion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Human Society is offering a special adoption promotion for cats and kittens five months and older available for adoption beginning Wednesday, Jun 1 at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.

Mary Jo Livingston is covering adoption fees for cats and kittens five months and older. License and rabies fees may apply.

To view all available cats and kittens, click here.

