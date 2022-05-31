Advertisement

Capital Humane Society holds Fabulous Feline Adoption Promotion

Capital Human Society is offering a special adoption promotion for cats and kittens five months...
Capital Human Society is offering a special adoption promotion for cats and kittens five months and older available for adoption beginning Wednesday, Jun 1 at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Human Society is offering a special adoption promotion for cats and kittens five months and older available for adoption beginning Wednesday, Jun 1 at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.

Mary Jo Livingston is covering adoption fees for cats and kittens five months and older. License and rabies fees may apply.

To view all available cats and kittens, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Emmy Hernandez left teaching to pursue her dream of a career in music
Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up

Latest News

The Wahoo Police Department is looking for a man accused of strangling a woman he was staying...
Wahoo Police Department looks for a man accused of strangling a woman
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A little midweek moisture
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow
Somewhere between 1,400 and 1,800 cards travel the bridge daily, including students and...
$2.4 million bridge replacement project in northwestern Lancaster County