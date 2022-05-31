Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled

By Amber Little
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will unveil Nebraska’s new license plate design during a press conference at the State Capitol. 

The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Director Rhonda Lahm, Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley, and designer Drew Davies—owner of Oxide Design Co.

Watch the press conference live in the video player above at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
The greatest risk for severe weather on Monday will be in far northeastern Nebraska.
Severe thunderstorms possible Monday
Emmy Hernandez left teaching to pursue her dream of a career in music
Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident...
UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
NE special election
Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District