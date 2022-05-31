Summer concert series returns to Telegraph District on June 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Live @Telegraph summer concert series returns to Lincoln’s Telegraph District on June 1.

The Live @Telegraph Series will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1 and will run through Aug. 3. Members of the community are invited to enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic rock, pop, R&B and funk.

2022 Concert Schedule:

June 1 - Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

June 8 - Spare Change

June 15 - The Bottle Tops

June 22 - Raw Nerve

June 29 - B Street Band

July 6 - The Wheezetones

July 13 - Taxi Driver

July 20 - Am/FM

July 27 - Kris Lager Band

Aug. 3 - Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival

Live @Telegraph is a free community event, with food and drinks available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. A different local brewery will be present each week. Parking will be available for each event in the ALLO parking lot.

ALLO Communications said that they are excited to co-host this series once again with The Mill.

