Summer concert series returns to Telegraph District on June 1

The Live @Telegraph summer concert series returns to Lincoln’s Telegraph District on June 1.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Live @Telegraph Series will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1 and will run through Aug. 3. Members of the community are invited to enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic rock, pop, R&B and funk.

2022 Concert Schedule:

  • June 1 - Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
  • June 8 - Spare Change
  • June 15 - The Bottle Tops
  • June 22 - Raw Nerve
  • June 29 - B Street Band
  • July 6 - The Wheezetones
  • July 13 - Taxi Driver
  • July 20 - Am/FM
  • July 27 - Kris Lager Band
  • Aug. 3 - Lloyd McCarter & Honky Tonk Revival

Live @Telegraph is a free community event, with food and drinks available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. A different local brewery will be present each week. Parking will be available for each event in the ALLO parking lot.

ALLO Communications said that they are excited to co-host this series once again with The Mill.

