Advertisement

Accident report provides new details about fatal O Street crash

The accident report from a fatal crash on O Street Sunday night is providing additional details about the incident that killed two people.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The accident report from a fatal crash on O Street Sunday night is providing additional details about the incident that killed two people and left 20 bystanders injured.

LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:46 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a black Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that was turning.

Police say Siebenhor was driving the Corolla and Hermosillo was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, an 18-year-old Omaha man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD says after the initial impact, both vehicles went onto the north sidewalk of O Street, west of N. 52nd Street, hitting multiple people who were gathered for a cruise event. The Ford initially rolled over onto its top, pinning two victims. Bystanders worked to move the car off the victims.

One of the bystanders is currently in critical condition while others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Lincoln Police accident report, the Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on O Street between 56th and 52nd Street when the light turned yellow at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.

The report states the vehicle continued through the light and struck the Corolla which was attempting to turn northbound off O Street.

A witness cited in the accident report said they saw the Ford going roughly 100 MPH down O Street before the crash took place.

According to the report, investigators believe the driver was operating in a reckless or aggressive manner and was exceeding the speed limit.

In addition, the report states investigators also believe drugs played a role in the crash, and the driver tested positive for marijuana. Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role, according to the accident report.

No citations have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Emily Siebenhor (left) and Edith Hermosillo were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Streets...
Emily Siebenhor (left) and Edith Hermosillo were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Streets Sunday night.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Emmy Hernandez left teaching to pursue her dream of a career in music
Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up

Latest News

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow
Somewhere between 1,400 and 1,800 cards travel the bridge daily, including students and...
$2.4 million bridge replacement project in northwestern Lancaster County
New Details: O Street Crash Report
New Details: O Street Crash Report
County engineer fixing critical bridge on Agnew Road
Bridge being fixed on Agnew Road, helpful to Raymond Central community