LPD cites man for shooting neighbor with BB gun

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kloee Sander
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a weapon violation report near 44th and R Streets on Saturday morning.

LPD said 54-year-old Shaun Henry shot at his 50-year-old neighbor and her 48-year-old boyfriend with a BB gun. Home security cameras confirmed Henry leaving his home with a handgun-styled BB gun, shots being fired and Henry returning home. The neighbor’s boyfriend was left with a wound behind his ear that appeared to be a BB under his skin, LPD said.

Henry was taken into custody and lodged in jail for second-degree assault and cited for discharge of a weapon or instrument when unsafe to do so and injure or destroy property of another, LPD said.

Police had been called earlier in the day to break up a dispute between the Henry and the neighbors.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

