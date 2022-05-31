LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday.

At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south of Holdrege Street. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and discovered two handguns and a rifle missing. It appears someone got in the house through a broken window over the weekend.

Later that evening, police were called to 28th and S Streets because a group of teens were in an alley carrying firearms. Three boys, ages 12, 14 and 16, had the missing firearms in their possession. All three were were referred for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. The 14- and 16-year-old were detained at the Youth Detention Center and the 12-year-old was sent home, LPD said.

Police are still investigating the connection between the teens and burglary.

