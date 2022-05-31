Advertisement

LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kloee Sander
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police found three boys in possession of stolen firearms on Monday.

At 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home near 33rd and Dudley Streets, just south of Holdrege Street. The resident told police they had just returned from a trip and discovered two handguns and a rifle missing. It appears someone got in the house through a broken window over the weekend.

Later that evening, police were called to 28th and S Streets because a group of teens were in an alley carrying firearms. Three boys, ages 12, 14 and 16, had the missing firearms in their possession. All three were were referred for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. The 14- and 16-year-old were detained at the Youth Detention Center and the 12-year-old was sent home, LPD said.

Police are still investigating the connection between the teens and burglary.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Emmy Hernandez left teaching to pursue her dream of a career in music
Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music
The greatest risk for severe weather on Monday will be in far northeastern Nebraska.
Severe thunderstorms possible Monday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident...
UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day
Fire crews continue to extinguish hotspots in an Omaha industrial fire Tuesday morning
Update: No injuries or cause known of massive Omaha industrial and chemical fire
A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street