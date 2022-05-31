Explosions heard at Omaha chemical fire near downtown; evacuation site set up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a fire in downtown Omaha, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

6 News received a call from 911 dispatch about a fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue on Monday evening. Omaha Fire officials had initially advised sheltering in place, but later sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuated because of “smoke and fire.”

Authorities sent an alert out around 10:30 p.m. about an evacuation site that had been set up at the Columbus Community Center, located at 1523 S. 24th St.

Fire crews initially classified it as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But that the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

6 News crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers catch fire. The explosions seemed to subside about a half-hour later.

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief told 6 News.

BREAKING: massive flames and a giant plume of black smoke coming from a chemical plant near downtown. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/JasmDuA1DS — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) May 31, 2022

Fire crews were expecting to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might be rain to help extinguish the flames.

WOWT downtown Omaha fire (PHOTO: WOWT)

This is a developing story. 6 News will continue to give updates.

