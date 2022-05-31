Advertisement

Troopers Arrest 20 Impaired Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists in need of help throughout the state.

The annual Click It or Ticket national mobilization continues through this week. Troopers will continue working overtime as part of that effort to maintain a safe start to the summer driving season.

“Summer will be full of vacations and holiday celebrations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those events involve alcohol, plan ahead to have a sober driver. And no matter how far your travels take you, always wear a seat belt.”

In addition to the 20 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (292), open alcohol container (14), minor in possession of alcohol (14), driving under suspension (26), no proof of insurance (18), no seat belt (5), and improper child restraint (7).

Troopers in Troop D also participated in a localized enforcement operation focused on impaired driving around recreation areas. Troopers made seven DUI arrests as part of that effort this weekend. The Troop D campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation -Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash closes O Street between 48th and 56th Monday morning.
LATEST: Two dead, multiple pedestrians injured in deadly crash on O Street
Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw...
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest
Emmy Hernandez left teaching to pursue her dream of a career in music
Former teacher leaves profession to pursue career in music
The greatest risk for severe weather on Monday will be in far northeastern Nebraska.
Severe thunderstorms possible Monday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident...
UPDATE: Cigarette causes $150K in damage in apartment fire in north Lincoln

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD cites man for shooting neighbor with BB gun
LPD File Photo
LPD: Three boys found with stolen firearms
Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled Nebraska’s new license plate...
Nebraska’s new license plate design unveiled
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day