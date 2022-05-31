Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A little midweek moisture

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of June gets off to a cool-and-somewhat damp start...

Meteorological summer begins on Wednesday (June 1st)...but it will feel more like mid-to-late April across the state. A mid-level disturbance crossing the region will bring increasing clouds...some scattered areas of rain...and perhaps even an isolated thunderstorm.

Wednesday 1pm Skycast
Wednesday 1pm Skycast(KOLN)

The cloudiness and precipitation chance will also mean seasonably cool temperatures...with much of Nebraska doing no better than the 60s for daytime highs. Sunshine is expected to return for Thursday and much of the day on Friday...with rain and thunderstorm chances returning to the area by Friday night...and then continuing into the weekend. A “weekend washout” is NOT expected...with periods of dry weather on both Saturday and Sunday...but late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible each weekend day as temperatures and humidity levels rise and interact with some mid-and-upper level energy. Some strong-to-severe thunderstorms may be possible at times...so stay tuned for updates on that as the week wears on.

Lows tonight will fall mainly into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the 60s and lower 70s.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will be even cooler over eastern Nebraska as skies clear out....with lows across Nebraska mainly in the 40s.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will warm back into the 70s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will keep temperatures fairly “seasonable” after Wednesday...with several precipitation “chances” included into early next week. No “big time” early-June heat expected through the period...in fact...if anything, cooler-than-average temperatures expected for much of next week.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

