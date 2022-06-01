LPD: $35,000 in model trains stolen from garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a report of a burglary near 63rd and X Streets.

The 63-year-old victim told police someone stole $35,000 worth of model trains from the detached garage they were renting.

LPD said there were no signs of forced entry.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 of CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

