LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Ybarra was named third team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Foundation.

Ybarra hit ten home runs and hit a batting average of .365 for the 2022 season. Ybarra brought in 39 RBI’s for the season. She played in 52 games and started in 51 one of them at second base.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.