LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Casey Burnham a Grand Island native announced in May that he is transferring to Nebraska after spending the last four seasons playing baseball at Kansas.

Burnham is a grad transfer with one more year of eligibility left. In four seasons for the Jayhawks Burnham played in 111 games, batted .257 with 30 RBI and 2 HR.

