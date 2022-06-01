Cool with a few showers Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is the first day of meteorological summer, but it won’t be feeling like summer. Clouds with a few scattered showers will be possible along with well below average temperatures. High pressure will move into the region Wednesday night bringing clear skies and cool temperatures. Mostly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday.

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with the afternoon highs in the upper 60s in the Lincoln area. North wind at 5 to 15 mph. Scattered light rain showers will be possible, mainly this afternoon.

Clouds will keep temperatures below average on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies will develop Wednesday night and it will be on the chilly side. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the mid 40s. The record low for June 2nd in Lincoln is 43 degrees set in 1978. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mainly Clear skies with chilly temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Thursday and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s with a west breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be near the seasonal average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Friday with high temperatures around normal. Unsettled weather is expected for the weekend and into early next week with temperatures a bit below average.

Scattered showers and t'storms possible for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

