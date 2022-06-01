Four Camps Open to Husker Fans.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Nebraska Football will open Memorial Stadium to fans for four camps this month, beginning this Friday with the first of two Friday Night Lights camps. Each of the four camps will be free to the public. The other camps include the 7-on-7 Camp (June 5), the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 17), and the adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 18).The following information will assist fans who intend to attend any of the three camps at Memorial Stadium this month:

Both Friday Night Lights events will take place from approximately 6-8 p.m., with gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. Fans may enter the Stadium through Gate 3 on the Southwest Corner of Memorial Stadium.

The 7-on-7 camp will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 5 with gates opening at 9 a.m.

The adidas Pipeline camp will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

All seating for the camps will be limited to the West Stadium in sections 21-31. Fans should be aware the West Stadium concourse will not be accessible during the camps.

ADA seating will be available on the West apron of Memorial Stadium. Aside from ADA patrons no other individuals may be on the apron, including fans, media or family members of campers. All other individuals should be in the West stands.

Restrooms will be available at field level in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium. Fans in need of ADA restrooms should access restrooms in the northeast corner.

Fans attending any of the camps may park in the following lots—Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Surface Lot, 14th and Avery Parking Garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 per vehicle.

Concession stands will not be open, but fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages into the event. Coolers are not allowed.

The UNL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for these camps and patrons will be asked to take non-compliant bags back to their vehicles. Visit //Huskers.com/operations for more details on the Clear Bag policy.