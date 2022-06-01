Health Department to expand vaccination clinics in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 starting Thursday, June 2. LLCHD also announced walk-in vaccination clinics at local schools throughout June.

Upcoming clinics include:

Thursday, June 2, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW. 10th St.

Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.

Tuesday, June 7, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Thursday, June 9, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.

The Health Department announcement follows recent approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a Pfizer booster dose for children ages 5 to 11. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in our community. Booster doses help provide continued protection against COVID-19 and help prevent children from becoming seriously sick if they do get the disease,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, during the Omicron wave, more children were getting sick and being hospitalized, according to the CDC. Some can experience ongoing health problems after getting COVID-19.

The Health Department is contacting parents and guardians of vaccine recipients who fall within the new recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

LLCHD also offers first booster doses to children 5 to 11 at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 3131 “O” St. To find clinics and schedule an appointment, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-4200. All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems.

All minor children age 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving vaccine. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

