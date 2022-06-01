LPS recruits bus drivers, paras with Fast Track Hiring Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools needs full-time and part-time bus drivers and transportation paraprofessionals. LPS pressed the gas on the process Wednesday with its Fast Track Hiring Day.

After filling out an application and undergoing an interview, qualified candidates were offered a job on the spot, pending successful background and reference checks.

“We’re looking at about 40 driver positions that we have available and about 50 paraprofessional positions that we have available to fill,” said Ryan Robley, the director of transportation for LPS. “The last Fast Track to Hire we had was a huge success, so we’re hoping that this one can kind of ride on the coattails of that and can get us some more success and bring us some more qualified drivers.”

According to Robley, schools are dealing with a bus driver shortage that has lasted more than a decade. After the pandemic worsened the shortage, LPS adapted by consolidating the number of routes from 156 to 128.

“Here, we’ve always struggled with it. It’s been kind of cyclical,” Robley said. “We’d start the year a little bit understaffed, and then finally we would work our way back up. But then as the pandemic hit, we noticed a lot of our work force diminished- went away.”

Some job benefits include CDL training, $23 per hour, a $1,500 sign-on bonus for drivers and a $1,000 bonus for paras. Route hours are 6:30-9:30 a.m. and/or 2:30-4:30 p.m. with the potential for working mid-day.

“We’ll be doing some training in the summer for the drivers,” said Jessi Stillwagon, district human resources specialist. “They’re automatically benefit-eligible. Retirement at LPS is awesome, so a lot of great perks to being employed at Lincoln Public Schools. Great people, and it’s meaningful work. Makes a big difference for kids.”

LPS scheduled two more hiring days for those who are interested in applying. The first one will be June 10 at Pound Middle School with the next being July 15 at Culler Middle School. The events will be focused on transportation, but LPS is also seeking custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, health technicians and positions in nutrition services.

Candidates will need to bring a valid driver’s license, their Social Security card and a valid email address. They should also share their work history, including dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers and their former supervisors’ names and email addresses. Three references are needed from each candidate as well.

Applicants can visit www.lps.org for more information regarding hiring days and positions.

